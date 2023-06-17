Rebel Wilson claims people need to consume 600 calories a day to stay fit

Rebel Wilson has recently claimed that people only need 600 calories a day to remain healthy.



Speaking about her weight loss experience at a week-long retreat at Vivamayr medical spa in Austria, the Pitch Perfect star said, “I was just actually in a program where I learned about food, and they taught us that you don't really need as many calories as you think.”

The Senior Year actress explained that she learned “you really only need about 600 calories a day,” compared to the normal “1,500 or 2,000”.

Rebel told Daily Mail, “Everyone thinks that you need to eat so much… but if you eat right and you eat small portions, you'll be just fine.”

She added that the “idea may sound crazy, but especially when detoxing, your body doesn't need a lot of calories”.

Earlier, the Australian actress shared that she could not lose more than 4.5kg while playing Fat Amy weight in the Pitch Perfect franchise as she was signed up for the role.

However, once she was done with the movie, Rebel went on a fitness journey and lost her weight in 2020 after undergoing a “year of health”.