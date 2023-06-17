Jason Segel says comedy saves him when he felt ‘miserable’

Jason Segel has recently opened up that comedy saves him while going through “tough stuffs” in life.
Speaking on Variety’s popular Actors on Actors series, the How I Met Your Mother star revealed he used “humour” to get through the tough times.
“Comedy found me first and I turned out to be good at it,” confessed the actor.
Jason stated, “I’ve been through some tough stuff in my life, and I laughed my way through it.”
“Some of the funniest moments were the times I was the most miserable, weirdly enough,” disclosed the 43-year-old.
The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star mentioned, “I just take the view that that's what life is.”
Jason also opened up about why he did new show, Shrinking.
“It was just trying to think of this idea that I think is kind of universal, beyond just losing a loved one,” remarked the actor.
Jason pointed out, “We filmed right after the pandemic. Everything was so weird.”
“Culturally, we couldn’t quite name it, but we all had this sense that something was taken from us that we’ll never get back,” added the actor.
However, now, the actor believed that he’s finding “some balance” in life and “everything’s OK”.
