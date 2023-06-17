Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keep finding themselves being ‘sent packing’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are left with ‘no where to go’ because the world ‘finally sees them for who they are’.
These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and journalist Amanda Platell.
According to The Daily Mail, “Long before South Park parodied Harry and Meghan's 'Worldwide Privacy Tour' after the release of the Duke's self-pitying and spiteful memoir Spare, brilliant British satirical TV series The Windsors aired a particularly memorable episode.”
“This saw the 'Meghan' character pitching a $100 million series about a turtle who 'empowers her sister turtles' to leave their shells."
From that moment on, "needless to say, the company sent her packing.”
Before concluding Ms Platell also admitted, “And that, sadly for the Sussexes, is increasingly where they seem to find themselves.”
