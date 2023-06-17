Graham Short's artwork pays tribute to Hillsborough tragedy victims

An artist who specialises in producing tiny works etched the names of 97 Hillsborough victims on a silver football boot stud.

Graham Short, a Birmingham-based artist, stated that the victims of the tragedy in April 1989 were remembered in his work.

The artist etched a total of 1272 letters, each 100 microns in height. He revealed that the work took eight weeks to complete.

On April 15, 1989, a crush at an FA Cup semi-final resulted in the death of 97 Liverpool fans. It is considered to be the worst sporting tragedy in of Uk’s history.

The families of the victims lead a 30-year campaign to discover how and why they died.

The artist expressed his sorrow and said that he always wanted to do something in remembrance of the Hillsborough 97.

He had previously etched footballer Harry Kane and author Jane Austen of 5 £ notes.

“I always wanted to reveal my creation away from the anniversary of the tragedy,” Graham said, “It is important to remember those who lost their lives anytime, not only on the anniversary.” He hoped that a museum or gallery could display his art.

Graham expressed his dedication to his work saying, “I work from midnight to avoid noise and vibrations from passing traffic and take tablets to lower my heartbeat, then engrave between heartbeats.”