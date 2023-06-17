Jennifer Lopez unveils fresh summer look on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez delighted her Instagram following of 247 million with a fresh look for summer

On Friday, Jennifer Lopez unveiled a brand new hairstyle on Instagram, featuring loose beach waves, eyebrow-length bangs, and her signature golden brown hair color.

In the post, Lopez tagged her hairstylist Lorenzo Martin and her skincare brand, JLo Beauty, while captioning the photo "Bang bang." Additionally, she included a hashtag for her upcoming album, This Is Me...Now, as a subtle reference to her impending release.



Lopez’s 247 million followers instantly fell in love with the new look. One fan commented, "Ohhhhhhhh I love those sexy bangs!!!! #bangsareofficiallyback.” Another wrote, "Love this baby."

Although there is no official release date for her ninth studio album, the Love of My Life singer disclosed in a Spotify interview that her new music is likely to be released this summer.

“My upcoming album This Is Me … Now is coming out this summer,” she said with excitement. “Yes, you heard it here first. I’m super excited.”

Lopez tied the knot with Ben Affleck last July and opened up about their breakup in 2004, stating, "It was so painful after we broke up. Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life.

“I honestly felt like I was going to die. It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn't get it right. But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most would-never-happen-in-Hollywood ending."