Neil Patrick Harris celebrates 50th birthday with heartfelt message from husband

Neil Patrick Harris, widely known for his role in How I Met Your Mother, commemorated his 50th birthday in a grand manner, surrounded by the affection of his husband, David Burtka.

Burtka, 48, took to Instagram to pay homage to the last five decades of Harris' life while looking forward to the ones yet to come.

"I cannot believe you are 50!! Happy Birthday," Burtka captioned a delightful photo of the couple on a boat, both sporting radiant smiles. "You still look so damn hot. You continue to surprise me with how amazing you are. As we both grow older, our connection gets deeper and our love grows stronger. Let’s keep laughing through the next 50."

A second picture showed Harris happily holding a birthday cake that had the words "NPH Is Turning 50" on it, alongside a heartfelt message.



Harris also responded in the comment section, "You're the best. Thanks, my sweet husband! What you've done for my birthday has been remarkable. Love you!"

Neil Patrick Harris also took the opportunity to celebrate his milestone birthday on his own Instagram feed, sharing a shirtless picture to showcase his 50-year-old physique. "Fifty. Let's GO," he wrote.



