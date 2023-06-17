Lewis Hamilton not focusing on racing amid Shakira romance, former racer claims

Lewis Hamilton has not been focusing on his professional career ever since he sparked dating rumours with Shakira, retired racer Mika Hakkinen alluded.

The two have been rumoured to be in a relationship after they were spotted multiple times hanging out with each other a year after Shakira parted ways with Gerard Pique.

Even though Shakira and Hamilton have not confirmed their romance yet, Hakkinen said that the Formula One driver has been a bit distracted by more "important" things than his career.

During a chat with online gambling company Unibet, Hakkinen was asked, "Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari would be a surprise. Does money motivate drivers?"

"I know Lewis’ head is not 100 percent in racing anymore. It’s completely normal," Hakkinen replied. "But does money motivate? Of course it does, but there are many risks involved. I think it’s highly unlikely he will join Ferrari."

"I always say that when people get older, the order of your thoughts change. Your priorities in life change. Formula 1 just won’t be the most important thing anymore," he added while seemingly hinting at British speedster’s love story with Shakira.

Meanwhile, a source confirmed to People Magazine that Shakira and Hamilton are dating and their romance is in early stages.

"They're spending time together and in the 'getting to know you' stage," the insider added of the lovebirds. "It's fun and flirty."