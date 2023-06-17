 
Supermodel Gisele Bundchen steps outside in style for shopping

She recently shared a sweet photo album from a getaway to her home country of Brazil

By Web Desk
June 17, 2023
Gisele Bundchen oozed confidence as she stepped out to shop alongside a close friend in Miami on Friday.

The 42-year-old supermodel, who recently shared a sweet photo album from a getaway to her home country of Brazil looked gorgeous as she opted for a comfy, summer-friendly look for the outing as she caught up with her pal.

The mother of two donned a dark green blouse that was partially unfastened towards the collar and tucked the shirt into the waist of a pair of fitted, blue jeans that easily showed off her long legs.

For a finishing touch, the supermodel threw on a pair of sunglasses to protect her eyes from the hot sun.

Bundchen recently returned from a memorable trip to Brazil where she spent time with family, and shared an Instagram photo series that had captured special moments from the vacation. 