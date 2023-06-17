Supermodel Gisele Bundchen steps outside in style for shopping

Gisele Bundchen oozed confidence as she stepped out to shop alongside a close friend in Miami on Friday.
The 42-year-old supermodel, who recently shared a sweet photo album from a getaway to her home country of Brazil looked gorgeous as she opted for a comfy, summer-friendly look for the outing as she caught up with her pal.
The mother of two donned a dark green blouse that was partially unfastened towards the collar and tucked the shirt into the waist of a pair of fitted, blue jeans that easily showed off her long legs.
For a finishing touch, the supermodel threw on a pair of sunglasses to protect her eyes from the hot sun.
Bundchen recently returned from a memorable trip to Brazil where she spent time with family, and shared an Instagram photo series that had captured special moments from the vacation.
She revealed that she was left in tears ahead of her single mastectomy
Prince Harry has just been ridiculed for harboring ‘too much green tea’ and a ‘hum of righteous hurts’
Order of the Garter was founded by Edward III in 1348
Georgina is also the mother to his three other children
Ariana Grande exchanged vows with Dalton Gomez in a private ceremony at home in May 2021
Piers Morgan said jokingly: “Oh no! It was my favourite podcast - so inspiring.”