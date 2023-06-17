Kourtney Kardashian surprises Travis Barker with pregnancy announcement at Blink-182 concert

At the Los Angeles concert of her husband Travis Barker's band's World Tour 2023/2024 on Friday night, Kardashian proudly displayed a black-and-white sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant."

During their 30-year career, the members of Blink-182 have undoubtedly witnessed numerous memorable signs from their audience. However, none could surpass the significance of the one held by Kourtney Kardashian.

The message quickly caught the attention of the crowd as it was showcased on the jumbotron, prompting a lively response from the band and fans alike.

Following the revelation, Mark Hoppus, Barker's bandmate, exclaimed, "Someone's having a baby!" This exciting news adds another layer of joy to the couple's already blissful journey together.

Later on, the reality star also took to her Instagram Story to further confirm the news. She posted a video showcasing the surprise reveal, solidifying the joyous moment and sharing it with her followers.

