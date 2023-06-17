'Dune' star swoons over 'Part Two' epic setup

Stellan Skarsgård played an antagonist in the 'Dune'

Dune: Part Two is aiming for the sky as Stellan Skarsgård teased its enormous sets drew equivalent from Disney+ Andor, where the production built a whole outdoor city.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor said, “I was very happy to be in that kind of ‘Star Wars’ universe and not like in many films, where you’re just in the world of green screens.”



Adding, “Because it affects you physically when you have the set. You can’t deny that. It was the same thing with the sets on ‘Dune.’ They are physically there, these enormous sets, and you feel it in your body. You move differently.”

He continued, “We had all of Ferrix built up as this city. It’s very exciting.”

Skarsgård sported the character of the villain Baron Vladimir Harkonnen in the film.

Earlier, director Denis Villeneuve Dune weighed in on Margot Fenring, played by Léa Seydoux.

The French actor "will be a secret agent in the movie" and will be "full of surprises" as revealed by the director.

Dune: Part Two will bow in theatres on November 3.