Jennifer Aniston’s cheat days feature her favorite drink: the classic martini!

Jennifer Aniston reportedly rewards herself with cheat days for following an intense cardio based workout reg

Jennifer Aniston is recognized for her dedication to healthy eating habits, although she also allows herself cheat days that often include her favorite drink: martinis.

The actress who famously portrayed Rachel Green in the beloved sitcom Friends, is dedicated to maintaining a healthy and holistic lifestyle. Jennifer follows a diet that is high in protein, low in carbs, and low in sugar.

In addition, she exercises five days a week, with a focus on cardio-intensive workouts. She also attends 10-to-20 minute Pvolve classes to supplement her fitness regimen.

Pvolve is a workout regimen that incorporates resistance-based equipment and low-impact functional fitness, and is rooted in scientific principles.

That is the regime that reportedly keeps the iconic actress at 117lbs.

Despite her commitment to a healthy lifestyle, Jennifer Aniston allows herself cheat days to indulge in her favorite foods and drinks.

Her preferred alcoholic beverage is a martini mix, made with gin and vermouth, and garnished with an olive or a lemon twist.

An insider revealed to Us Weekly magazine: “Jen's meals are rich in protein with a healthy amount of carbs, and she also indulges in treats and cheat days.”

“If she wants to enjoy a dirty martini or tequila, she'll splurge. It's no big deal.”

The insider continued: “She meditates, and loves hikes with her dogs.”

The Murder Mystery actress is said to be fine with aging and focuses on being healthy and happy instead.

The insider spilled: “Jen feels fine about getting older. For her, it's about being healthy and happy as she can be”