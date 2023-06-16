Warner Bros. recruit Andy Muschietti to direct DC's 'Batman: Brave and the Bold'

Warner Bros is celebrating with 'The Flash' filmmaker Andy Muschietti and producer-sister Barbara Muschietti.



Soon after the release of 'The Flash' two announcements were made; DC co-bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran have chosen Andy Muschietti to direct their Batman movie, Brave and the Bold according to Deadline.

Additionally, Warner Bros Pictures and Warner Bros Television Group/Max have signed separate multi-year first-look deals with the Muschiettis and their production company, Double Dream.

Under their multi-year deal with Warner Bros Television Group and Warner Bros Discovery's Max, they will continue to develop television series for various platforms, including Max and external outlets.

The announcement was made jointly by Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, Co-Chairs and CEOs of Warner Bros Motion Picture Group, and Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros Television Group.

Andy Muschietti's involvement in directing Batman: Brave and the Bold had been rumored for some time, but due to the ongoing WGA strike, it seemed unlikely to be confirmed quickly.

However, Gunn and Safran wanted to make it official during a weekend when The Flash was projected to have a $75 million opening in the US and over $155 million worldwide.

Gunn and Safran previously discussed Batman: Brave and the Bold during their DC day in late January.

The movie will present a different version of the DCU Batman, separate from what Matt Reeves established in The Batman, which grossed $771 million, and its upcoming sequel.

The new film will focus on Batman and his son, Damien Wayne, who is Robin and described by Gunn as "a little son of a b***h." Damien is an assassin and murderer whom Batman confronts, and initially, Batman is unaware that Damien is his biological son for the first part of his life.

The movie explores the unique father-and-son dynamic between them and is based on Grant Morrison's Batman storyline. Gunn and Safran expressed their confidence in Andy Muschietti's talent and passion for DC.

“We saw The Flash even before taking the reins at DC Studios, and knew we were in the hands of only a visionary director, but a massive DC fan,” said Gunn and Safran.