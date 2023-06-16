Channing Tatum has no plan to propose Zoë Kravitz for marriage?

File Footage

Channing Tatum reportedly has no plan to pop the question to Zoë Kravitz, however, the duo is open to star a family soon.



Speaking to Us Weekly, a source close to the situation revealed that the Magic Mike actor and The Batman star have “no plans” to get engaged.

Both the actors have previously been married to Karl Glusman and Jenna Dewan respectively, hence, they do not want to get married again after painful divorces.

“They’ve both been there, done that, and it didn’t work out, so there are no plans for an engagement,” the source told the publication.

The insider said of the pair who have been dating for two years that “it also makes them happier to just let things unfold organically.”

“They are perfectly happy with where things are and cherish [their] special relationship,” the source added before revealing that they do have plans to have a baby.

“Having a baby is a very real possibility,” the insider revealed. “But they enjoy taking things slowly.”

Kravitz and Tatum met on the former’s directorial debut Pussy Island and later confirmed their romance with multiple PDA filled outings.

Previously, in an interview with GQ, Kravitz revealed that she is not sure about getting married the second time.

Kravitz said that even though she finds domestic life “exciting” in some ways, she “realize[d] there’s still a lot of life to be had.”

“I’m done romanticizing the ‘old is domestic’ thing. It’s cute for a minute and then it’s not,” she told the outlet.