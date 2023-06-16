Kendall Jenner sets major couple goals with rumoured boyfriend

Kendall Jenner exuded couple goals with her rumoured boyfriend Bad Bunny in their latest outing.

The starlet looks chic as ever as she joined Bad Bunny, for a casual lunch date at the Beverly Glen Deli in the heart of Beverly Hills on Thursday.

The 818 Tequila founder, 27 — who recently enjoyed a girl's night out with pals Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey in Santa Monica — was seen strolling next to the Puerto Rican rapper, 29, for their lowkey outing together.

The Kardashians star donned a pair of white pants that were secured with a thin, reddish-brown belt around the waist.

The pair first sparked romance rumors earlier in February, were seen walking side-by-side through a parking lot and holding a conversation as they headed towards the bustling restaurant.