Alessandra Ambrosio flaunts sartorial side during latest styling session

Alessandra Ambrosio’s denim look sets fire to the internet in brand-new pictures.

The Brazilian model, 42, flaunted her sartorial side in blue denim outfits that she modeled in a video that instantly collected thousands of likes on her Instagram.

In addition to modeling multiple all-denim looks, Alessandra also showed off her toned abs in a bra with a skimpy fishnet overlay during the shoot.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel was styled with a lighter pair of blue denim jeans that contrasted with the blacktop.

The yoga enthusiast added the audio of the Lana Del Rey song Blue Jeans to the video of her blue denim-themed shoot that she posted to her Instagram.

While she's best known for her modeling work with Victoria's Secret, Alessandra has also posed in campaigns for global brands like Ralph Lauren, Christian Dior, and Armani, among many others.