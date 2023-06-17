Michael Cera reflects on 'unfinished' marriage with Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza and Michael Cera got romantically closed amid 'Scott Pilgrim vs The World' shoot

Michael Cera recalled he almost got into marriage with then-girlfriend Aubrey Plaza in Las Vegas.



During an interview with Rolling Stone, the 35-year-old remembered: "Well, we were driving through Vegas, and we almost just spontaneously took a detour and got married."

The duo were seen together in the 2010's Scott Pilgrim vs The World and fell for each other during the shooting.

The Arrested Development star also added the idea of marriage was like the "Elvis chapel situation".

The term was coined from a trend in Las Vegas, Nevada, where marriages are easy and cheap, which attracted couples, often with Elvis Presley sealing the ceremony.

"Yeah," Cera confirmed on the 'Elvis Chapel condition.'

"Like something where you get a certificate, adding, think the idea was to then get a divorce right away, so we could call each other 'my ex-husband' and 'my ex-wife' at like… 20 [years old],"

However, their relationship fizzled out, but that did not stop the actor to showered praise on The White Lotus star.

I mean, she's always been so committed to everything that she does," Cera continued. "It's not surprising to me that she's doing really well.



"The thing that's surprising to me is how much she's producing and putting together projects. It's amazing. Ingrid Goes West? That was so great."