The Idol will not be DEAD after season 1, HBO clarifies

HBO is still gunning for ‘The Idol’ despite strong backlash

A report claimed The Idol will not return for season two. Hours later, HBO reacted swift and threw their weight behind the controversial series.

The Idol has lately been getting bad press but that doesn't deter HBO to put a lid on the show despite reports on the contrary.

Responding to the Page Six report that claimed the show will not return for season 2, “It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of ‘The Idol’ has been determined,” adding, “It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night," the official account of the streamer tweeted.

The clarifications come hours later after the publication report cited two unnamed insiders close to the production.

One tipster tattled that The Weeknd, was not planning a second season of the series and that the series was from the start “intended to be a limited series.”

While the other bird chirped to the outlet that “The door is definitely still open,” and HBO was still waiting for a decision to be made on the show.

However, the show was under the scanner for quite some time, from issues ranging from production feuds to uncomfortable intimate scenes.

Since its release, the series was met with mostly negative with the ratings hovering just over 913,000 across linear and streaming on its premiere, which further slumped by 12 percent in the second episode.