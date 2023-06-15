Karen Allen details about working with Harrison Ford and Steven Spielberg

Karen Allen has recently shared details about working with Raiders of the Lost Art stars Harrison Ford and Steven Spielberg.



During her appearance at the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Karen opened up about her reunion with Hollywood legends Harrison and Steven.

“What can I say? We have a lot of fun together,” said the 71-year-old in an interview with PEOPLE.

Elaborating on how Harrison has “really grown and matured” over the four decades, Karen stated, “When we first worked together, we were both pretty young, but we've had marriages and children.”

Talking about Steven, the actress continued, “We all started out as these kids who didn't have much worldly experience and then suddenly, we found ourselves in this extraordinary film.”

“I think we've all kind of grown and matured and lived interesting lives along the way that have really affected who we are as people,” added Karen.

The actress also told the outlet about how her character Marion had an impact on audiences.

“It took a while for me to really get that. I think it might have been 10 or 15 years after the film was made,” she continued.

Karen added, “I knew the film had been very successful, but I think it was fans of the film who really started to convey to me how much the character had meant to them.”