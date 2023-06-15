Stevie Nicks to release eight studio albums set, rarities collection

A comprehensive box set featuring Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks' eight studio albums and a new collection of rarities is set to be released.

The 16xLP box set will include the vinyl debuts of Street Angel, Trouble in Shangri-La, and In Your Dreams. Additionally, Rock a Little, The Other Side of the Mirror, Street Angel, and Trouble in Shangri-La have been remastered.

The Complete Studio Albums & Rarities will also be available as a 10xCD set and in digital format. The release is scheduled for July 28, with the vinyl sets limited to 3,000 copies.

Currently, Nicks is on tour, headlining select dates together with musician Billy Joel.

These shows mark her first performances since the passing of Christine McVie, her dear friend and long-time bandmate in Fleetwood Mac.