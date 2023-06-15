For a 'boring billion' years Earth had19-hour days

Earth is a unique planet in the universe as it is the only known place where life has originated and found habitability. This process took billions of years and helped the planet turn into an ocean world. However, there was a time in Earth's turbulent history when everything almost slowed down to a standstill.
According to a new study published in Nature Geoscience, this period, known as the 'boring billion', saw tectonic activity ease and biological evolution limited, resulting in a typical day on Earth lasting for 19 hours due to a delicate balance of opposing forces in our planet's distant past.
Ross Mitchell of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Uwe Kirscher of Curtin University in Australia analysed the geological data that has emerged in recent years to better understand the Earth, including the rhythmic changes in the planet's climate driven by astronomical forces, including its wobble and axial tilt.
The researchers propose that the introduction of an additional ozone layer could have absorbed more sunlight than water vapour, triggering a phenomenon known as Earth's lesser-known solar tides.
These solar tides reverberate through the atmosphere as it warms up during the day and cools down at night, leading to a rhythmic cycle of atmospheric pressure changes that could have affected the planet's rotation.
The study provides insight into how Earth's rotational speed has changed over time and how it may continue to change in the future.
Judge and defense attorney presented different viewpoints, and a compromise solution was sought to balance the need...
Former US president pleads not guilty to mishandling government secrets
Firefighters warn of increased wildfire risk, smoke, and thunderstorms in Highlands and Scotland
Over 19,000 US deaths occur due to gun violence; lawmakers call for firearms control measures in response.
"Service members are receiving treatment for their injuries and 10 have been evacuated to higher care facilities,"...
Tucker Carlson has suddenly left Fox News, leaving viewers surprised and uncertain about the future of his show....