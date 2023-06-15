Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly working hard on their relationship after fallout

Megan Fox looking much better ever since she reconciled her strained bond with fiance Machine Gun Kelly after fall-out during the Super Bowl weekend back in February 2023.

However, an insider spilt to People Magazine that the Jennifer’s Body star “seems much happier” now that she is back together with her fiancé following their brief split.

“They have done a lot of work to make their relationship strong again and are back together,” the insider told the outlet. “They are engaged, but are not wedding planning.”

“Megan wears her ring too. She seems much happier,” the insider added of Fox, who was also seen cheering for MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, at the Waldbühne in Berlin, Germany.

Previously, it was reported by Us Weekly that the lovers, who refuse to give up on their romance despite feud, may resume planning their nuptials after they had to pause their wedding preps due to fight.

“They’ve been in serious couples therapy and have also been seeing a spiritual healer,” an insider close to the situation told the publication.

“They’ve come a long way,” the source added. “Friends think they will make it through and [eventually] start planning their wedding again.”

Fox sparked split rumours after she deleted all images from her Instagram account featuring the Emo Girl hitmaker and dropped a cryptic caption on one of her photos.

“You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath,” Fox wrote on her social media snap, quoting Beyoncé’s song Pray You Catch Me.