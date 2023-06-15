Amanda Holden, Alan Carr's house modification raises eye watering £127,000 for charity

The refurbishment of Amanda Holden and Alan Carr's home helped raise an astounding £127,000 for charity.
The Britain's Got Talent judge, 52, and the comedian, 46, spent three months transforming two flats in the medieval town of Salemi, which is around an hour from Sicily's capital, Palermo.
After buying the two flats for a euro each, the pair documented the renovation process of knocking them together on BBC's Amanda and Alan: The Italian Job.
Now, according to The Mirror, the flat is believed to have been sold for close to its asking price of €145,000 (£127,500).
A BBC spokesman told the publication of the fully furnished two-bedroom, two--bathroom apartment: 'The sale is in progress. Proceeds will be donated to Children in Need and Comic Relief.'
