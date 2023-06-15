'Secret Invasion's 'top' cast draws in Emilia Clarke to Marvel

Emilia Clarke also revealed what initially attracted to her in 'Secret Invasion'

Emilia Clarke was super-excited about her Marvel debut with Secret Invasion, which was doubled after she worked with “legitimate, bonafide movie stars” in the series.

In a chat with the PA news agency, Clarke said, “I can’t believe I’m here; it feels absolutely amazing,” on the Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday of the series.



“Getting to work with this cast was a true privilege, getting to watch people who I admire so much who are legitimate, bonafide movie stars – it was wonderful.”

The 36-year-old also said appearing with megastars in the show was her main attraction with the project, “Olivia Colman, Sam Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Marvel – done.”

The Star Wars actor also explained the new series was “very grounded” and that there was “urgency” to the show that would excite Marvel fans.



“There’s something very modern about this approach because the core of the show has a very timely message,” she added.

“And sometimes we need a fantastical, magical realism world to be able to access those kinds of thoughts without preaching or being overly political, Clarke continued. “The audience will have a good time with it, but there’s an urgency to this show that kind of keeps you on the edge of your seat – it’s new, but it’s Marvel-ified.”

Secret Invasion will land on Disney+ on June 21st.