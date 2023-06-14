Harrison Ford says he doesn’t want to be young again: Here’s why

Harrison Ford has recently elaborated on how he enjoys being old.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, Ford, who stars in the fifth and final instalment of the classic Indiana Jones movie, said, “I don’t want to be young again.”

“I was young, and now I enjoy being old,” stated the Air Force One actor.

The Morning Glory star explained, “You are certainly physically diminished by age but there are wonderful things about age like richness of experience, the full weight of all the time you’ve been spending getting to being old and there’s a certain ease in it for me.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ford spoke up about being a movie star.

He mentioned, “I am very gratified that I still have the opportunities that I have to work, and I owe that to the audience.”

Ford added, “I never wanted to be rich and famous. I just wanted to be an actor.”