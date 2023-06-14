Cara Delevingne speaks up on battling anxiety and finding sobriety

Cara Delevingne has recently spoken up about battling with anxiety and finding sobriety at the Youth Mental Health benefit.



“It's something you can’t hide. You can only be cured by talking about it. I’m done with running away from me because all I'm doing is running away from myself and running into a wall,” said the 30-year-old.

Cara explained that she never found therapy beneficial for her anxiety treatment as it made her “talk herself into being more anxious”.

Talking about Yoga to deal with anxiety, the supermodel disclosed, “Yoga was really the first thing that really helped me, not the exercise version, the breath work behind it all.”

“Sometimes the more energy you give to the anxiety, sometimes the worse it gets, you don't know how to kind of move through it,” remarked the model.

Reflecting on sobriety program, Cara pointed out, “I’ve found for me the one thing about getting sober is 12-step programs are really helpful more to me because of the community aspect.”

“Through this I found an incredible source of community and inspiration from groups of women who lift each other up every day.”

The supermodel added, “Treatment isn't for everyone, nothing is for everyone, but the things that have really helped me is learning to love myself through other people, learning to really be myself with other people.”

“I just wanted to be better than what I was. It was like who I was, who I really was, who I was trying to be and who I thought I was if that makes sense. There was always a huge discrepancy and so now I feel like I've closed those gaps and all of those things,” added Cara.