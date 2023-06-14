Ariana Grande wants to be popular actor like Brie Larson

Wicked, the film featuring Ariana Grande, is all set to hit theaters next year. Millions of her fans are eagerly waiting for the movie's release to see their favorite star.



In her latest social media post, Grande suggested that she wants her fans to be as obsessed with her upcoming movie as people were with Captain Marvel .

Taking to her Instagram stories, the singer shared screenshot of a user's social post which contained Larson's photo with one of her fans.

"Me when the Wicked movie comes out," Ariana's fan captioned Larson's selfie.

According to Brie Larson's caption, her fan, seen in the selfie, "saw Captain Marvel 140 times!!!

Wicked, which releases in November 2024, stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, with Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh in supporting roles.

Wicked is an upcoming epic musical fantasy film directed by Jon M. Chu from a screenplay by Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz.

It is the first of a two-part film adaptation of Holzman and Schwartz's stage musical of the same name, which is in turn based on the 1995 novel Wicked.