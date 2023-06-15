'Elio': Pixar drops official teaser trailer for new sci-fi adventure

Pixar's latest film, Elio, has just unveiled its teaser trailer and accompanying images, generating excitement among fans. In addition to this announcement, Disney has revealed that Jameela Jamil and Brad Garrett are joining the talented voice cast of this intergalactic adventure.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on March 1, 2024, Elio presents an original storyline that revolves around its protagonist, Elio (portrayed by Yonas Kibreab). Elio, an underdog with a vivid imagination, unexpectedly finds himself transported to the "Communiverse," an interplanetary organization encompassing various galaxies.

Due to a case of mistaken identity, Elio becomes mistakenly recognized as Earth's representative to the rest of the universe. As a result, he embarks on a transformative journey where he must forge new connections with alien lifeforms, overcome a series of challenges, and ultimately discover his true purpose.

Joining the cast, America Ferrera lends her voice to the character of Elio's mother, while Jameela Jamil and Brad Garrett portray a duo of Ambassadors whom Elio encounters along his remarkable expedition.

Steering this imaginative project is director Adrian Molina, known for his work as a screenwriter and co-director of the critically acclaimed film Coco. Assisting Molina in the production is Mary Alice Drumm, who serves as the film's producer and previously contributed as an associate producer on Coco.

Followed by Elemental, Elio marks Pixar's 28th feature film.