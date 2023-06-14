ITV denies ignoring Phillip Schofield's inappropriate relationship rumours

ITV CEO stated that Phillip Scofield's affair was 'deeply inappropriate', but the network had no evidence

ITV executives have denied turning a blind eye to rumours surrounding former presenter Phillip Schofield's relationship with a younger colleague, according to testimony given to the House of Commons culture, media, and sport committee.

Schofield left This Morning and the network last month after confessing to lying about his affair with the man.

ITV CEO Dame Carolyn McCall stated that the affair was "deeply inappropriate," but the network had no evidence until recently. She also expressed concern for Schofield's well-being during the hearing.

Dame Carolyn and two other executives were called to answer questions about ITV's approach to safeguarding and complaint handling.

She mentioned that rumours about the relationship began circulating after Schofield publicly came out as gay on the show in February 2020, leading to heightened speculation on social media. Despite multiple inquiries, Schofield repeatedly denied the alleged relationship.

The executives asserted that they were not aware of tangible evidence or formal complaints related to the rumors. Dame Carolyn revealed that ITV is funding counseling for Schofield, who admitted feeling suicidal due to the controversy.

Dame Carolyn confirmed there was no gag order or non-disclosure agreement preventing the unidentified man from speaking out.

Schofield acknowledged that people might perceive an abuse of power but stated that it did not feel that way at the time. In response to accusations of a toxic culture at This Morning, the executives stated they were deeply disappointed and did not recognise such claims.