Cormac McCarthy passes away at 89: Tributes pour in for acclaimed author

US Pulitzer Prize-winning author Cormac McCarthy has passed away at the age of 89, prompting tributes from fellow authors and fans around the world.

McCarthy was known for his acclaimed novels, including The Road and No Country for Old Men, both of which were adapted into successful films.

His publisher, Penguin Random House, stated that McCarthy had died of natural causes at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Nihar Malaviya, the CEO of Penguin Random House, remarked that McCarthy had "changed the course of literature" with his unwavering dedication and exploration of the power of the written word.

Mary Mount, the boss of McCarthy's UK publisher Picador, praised his extraordinary body of work and described him as a writer of great vision and beauty.

McCarthy's novels resonated with millions of readers worldwide, with his characters and themes leaving an indelible mark on literature.

Following the saddening news of McCarthy's death, renowned author Stephen King hailed McCarthy as "maybe the greatest American novelist of my time."

Booker Prize-winner John Banville described his death as a "great loss" and praised McCarthy as a "giant figure" in literature, particularly highlighting his 1985 novel Blood Meridian as a masterpiece.

McCarthy's works often depicted violent tales set in the American frontier and post-apocalyptic worlds. Despite his literary success, McCarthy was known to be a private individual.