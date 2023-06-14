CAA refutes closure of Karachi airport as Biparjoy approaches

Passengers wait ahead of boarding their flight at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi. — AFP/File

KARACHI: With misinformation taking over the internet in light of the approaching Biparjoy storm in the port city, the spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Wednesday refuted the news regarding the closure of the Jinnah International Airport due to the cyclone.

Speaking to Geo News, the CAA spokesperson explained that airports follow safety protocols outlined in the SOPs during adverse weather forecasts. Pilots regularly receive updates on wind speed and weather conditions.

Pilots independently choose the most suitable nearby airport in uncertain situations based on ground and weather conditions. The CAA has already alerted airlines and pilots to exercise caution in such scenarios.

"The flight schedules of the airlines may be disrupted during bad weather," the spokesperson clarified.

Karachi to receive rain

Earlier today, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said that the Very Severe Cyclonic System (VSCS) Biparjoy will not directly hit Karachi, but will certainly hit Keti Bandar in the Thatta district.

The port city will, however, is expected to receive 110mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorologist Department (PMD) Sindh Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said the storm's intensity had decreased somewhat assuring Karachi's safety.

"There is no dangerous situation in Karachi, the cyclone will exit from the city's south," he said.

Sarfaraz, moreover, added that the storm was heading toward the north while commenting on the cyclone's trajectory. "It will then move north-east, where it will hit or pass Keti Bandar and Indian Gujarat.".

The chief meteorologist also shared that there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in Karachi today; however, the city will probably receive heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday.