Met department forecasts rain with thunder, dust-storm in Karachi today

— AFP/File

Rain with thunder and dust storm are likely to hit Karachi, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Wednesday, as the atmospheric effects of Arabian Sea cyclone Biparjoy have started to appear in the coastal city.

The cyclone — named Biparjoy, meaning "disaster" in Bengali — categorised as a very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS) is inching closer to the coast of Pakistan and India and is expected to make landfall on Thursday.

As per the latest Met Department forecast, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Currently, the speed of winds blowing in the port city is 25 kilometres per hour, but it could exceed 40kmph.



Meanwhile, the humidity level in Karachi’s atmosphere is 69%, while the highest temperature is likely to rise up to 36-38 degrees Celsius.

Biparjoy has moved nearly northwards during the last six hours and is currently positioned near latitude 21.9°N and longitude 66.3°E, about 340 km south-southwest of Karachi, 355km south-southwest Thatta and 275km south-southwest of Keti Bandar.

Met office said that the Biparjoy can cause heavy rains in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot as well as Karachi from 14-17 June.

"There are chances of rains on Sindh's coastal belt. The cyclone will hit on June 15, and its effects will remain in place till June 17," Sindh Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz had earlier told Geo News.

After the cyclone ends, the chief meteorologist said the weather in Karachi will return to "normal," and sea breeze will blow in the metropolis.