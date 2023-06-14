Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend reacts to Duke’s latest outing

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie has reacted to the Duke of Sussex’s latest outing as he made first public appearance since UK visit last week.



Prince Harry attended the Warrior Games in San Diego where he sat chatting with members of the crowd.

He also spent time with athletes and their families.

Later, Warrior Games shared Prince Harry’s photos on its official Twitter handle and wrote: “The final day of competition for #WarriorGames2023 was extra special with a visit from Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.

“Prince Harry spent time with athletes and their families, and watched the Sitting Volleyball Finals as the 2023 Warrior Games came to a close.”

Royal expert and author of Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie reacted to Harry’s outing by retweeting the photos on Twitter.