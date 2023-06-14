Kate Middleton has 'clear' boundaries for kids after being 'bullied' in school

Kate Middleton is taking help from her school life to protect her children.

The Princess of Wales, who was bullied back in childhood, has ensured her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, do not go through the same.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond tells OK!: ""The Prince and Princess of Wales have made it clear that their young family will, as far as possible come first and that includes sending all three to day school, rather than having them as boarders away from home.

"Catherine had a very unhappy time at Downe House in her first two terms and was bullied quite badly before she left and moved to Marlborough College."

She added: "This has completely influenced the way she wants her children to be educated, coupled with her belief and research into early years development."

She said: "It is telling that Kate was heavily involved in searching for George, Charlotte and Louis' school as two of the key aspirations of Lambrook are kindness and inclusivity.

Speaking about the Royal Couple, Ms Bond added: "For the moment at least it seems William and Catherine want to keep their children close, as day pupils at Lambrook, in a happy and nurturing environment."