What Tucker Carlson said about Trump's indictment?

Expressing his viewpoint about about the indictment of former US President Donald Trump, renowned television host Tucker Carlson said that the former president was indicted because he dared to challenge the US military industry and question America's role in international conflicts.

In a recent episode of his Twitter show on Tuesday, Carlson, who was fired by Fox News and is currently involved in a legal battle with the network, said that Trump's indictment was a result of his foreign policy and his opposition to wars in the Middle East. He argued that the leaders of both political parties automatically support wars, regardless of their questionable justifications, while other issues are subject to heated debates.

“What matters, then and now, is foreign policy: the invasions and occupations and proxy wars — the decisions that determine which global populations will thrive and which will die. The policies that come with trillion-dollar price tags — the ones that, over time, have made the counties around D.C. the richest suburbs in the world,” Carlson said.

“In Washington, that’s what actually matters, and it’s obvious when you look carefully. When there’s a debate about anything else — for example, the debt ceiling — both sides take their assigned positions and they start yelling. But when Congress decides to start a war, no matter how foolish or counterproductive or obviously disconnected from America’s core interests that war may be — when that happens, the leaders of both parties automatically jump behind it like circus clowns,” he added.

The former Fox News host accused the Biden administration of going after Trump for political reasons and criticised Republican politicians for not standing with him. Carlson claimed that Trump's prosecution was both political and ideological, asserting that those with similar views to Trump are not allowed to hold power in the country.

“The prosecution of Donald Trump is transparently political. He’s literally Joe Biden’s main political opponent — he’s polling at over 60% among Republican voters right now. So, Joe Biden is doing what no president has ever dared to do: He’s using law enforcement power to lock up his chief rival. That’s happening right now. Anyone who denies it’s happening is lying to you. But actually, it’s worse than that. Trump’s prosecution isn’t just political. It’s ideological. Nobody with Trump’s views is allowed to have power in this country,” Carlson said.



Carlson concluded his monologue by highlighting that Trump, despite his flaws, was the only candidate who deviated from Washington's longstanding war agenda. He expressed concern that Trump was being targeted in an attempt to prevent him from being elected again, stressing that this was a crucial issue for the American people.

“Whatever else you say about him, Trump is the one guy with an actual shot of being president who dissents from Washington’s longstanding pointless war agenda. And for that, that one fact, they are trying to take Trump out before you can vote for him. And that should upset you more than anything that’s happened in American politics in your lifetime,” Carlson said.

“Yes, Donald Trump is a flawed man. But his sins are minor compared those of his persecutors. In this life, we don’t get to choose our martyrs. We can only choose our principles, and America’s are at stake,” he said.

Fox News reportedly sent a "cease and desist" letter to Carlson, attempting to prevent him from sharing episodes of his Twitter show. Carlson's legal team defended his First Amendment rights and accused Fox of breaching their contract.

The indictment against Trump involves allegations of mishandling classified documents and obstructing government efforts to retrieve them. Trump was arrested, pleaded not guilty, and expressed his discontent with the situation on social media.