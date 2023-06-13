Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'scripted' loved-up display at The Flash premiere sparks reactions

Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez embraced and locked lips in Los Angeles on Monday night as they posed in front of the cameras, while holding their arms around one another at the premiere for The Flash.



The celebrity couple, who left fans and experts guessing about their chemistry when they were caught in a seemingly tense exchange last month, still have issues, according to a body language expert.



Lopez and Affleck's latest loved-up display at the red carpet was a "scripted and choreographed statement", the expert has claimed.

Judi James, body language expert, has suggested the Batman star embraced his wife and shared a smooch with her in front of the cameras through "gritted teeth".

"The way the couple catch eyes to 'ask' each other about when to kiss and the way Ben seems to keep an amount of chatter going on shows they are seeking agreement to embrace, Judi told The Mirror."

"Ben even catches Jennifer's eye once before having a small 'moment' fail but then they fall into synch to touch lips," she added.

Judi continued: "Jennifer looks smitten throughout, turning to face her husband and reach up for some adoring-looking kisses but Ben's subliminal signals suggest he's still less of a fan of posing up for the cameras.

"He keeps one hand slung casually in his pocket and his torso turned forward with his legs splayed and when he does pile in by tilting his head towards Jennifer for one pose, his smile looks forced, with a hint of what looks like gritted teeth.

Jennifer is always pitch-perfect on the red carpet and during her press photo-shoots but Ben tends to look as though they're not his favourite thing."

Meanwhile, the 53-year-old attracted massive applause from fans for her stunning appearance in a black and pink zip-up gown which she left halfway undone.

"The Mother" star's black clutch bag also attracted massive attention. She styled her long brunette hair into a sleek ponytail. She added a bit of extra glamour to her look by wearing a pair of red earrings and a matching ring.

on the other hand, Affleck looked equally dashing as he wore a smart black suit which he paired with a matching shirt.

Lopez and Affleck appeared putting on a united front on the red carpet and even gazed into each other's eyes while posing for pictures amid split rumours.