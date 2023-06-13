Amber Heard pays $1 million settlement to ex-husband Johnny Depp

After spending five years wrapped in legal battles, they finally settled the defamation case last year

American actress Amber Heard has finally made the $1 million settlement payment to her ex-husband Johnny Depp after their highly publicized trial. The Fantastic Beasts actor has claimed that he will split the money five ways among his favourite charities.

After spending five bitter years wrapped in several legal battles, they finally ended up settling the defamation case last year with the court ruling in Depp’s favour. Heard had alleged she had become a victim of domestic abuse while in her marriage of over a year with Depp.

She is set to make her return to the big screen with her new film In The Fire which will debut later this same month at a film festival in Italy.

Although the court did rule in favour of Heard in the first case that took place in London, the second iteration of it in Fairfax, Virginia ended the case on Depp’s side. Afterwards, Heard was instructed to pay $10 million in damages to her former spouse in compensatory damages, and $5 million in punitive damages which was later then reduced to $365,000.

Meanwhile, their legal teams came to an agreement that Depp would pay her $2 million for defamation damages. Now, several months later, TMX has reported that Depp has received $1 million from Heard’s insurance agency.