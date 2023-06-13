Kevin Smith acquires unseen footage of 'Batman Forever' Schumacher Cut

Fan favourite director Kevin Smith has confirmed that the Batman Forever Schumacher Cut contains a significant amount of unseen footage, including a 15-minute alternate opening scene.

On his podcast, Fat Man Beyond, Smith revealed that he had obtained a copy of director Joel Schumacher's extended version of the 1995 film Batman Forever.

Kevin Smith disclosed that he has already viewed the Batman Forever Schumacher Cut, which includes a modified opening scene that is different from the version released in theaters.



While Smith didn't provide in-depth information about the changes, he expressed his intention to discuss and analyze the film on an upcoming episode of his podcast.

Batman Forever, the third installment in the Burton/Schumacher Batman film franchise, stars Val Kilmer as Bruce Wayne/Batman and introduces Dick Grayson (played by Chris O'Donnell).

Reports of an extended cut surfaced in 2020, but Warner Bros. has stated that there are no current plans for its official release, despite ongoing fan campaigns with the hashtag #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut. The theatrical version of Batman Forever is currently available for streaming on Max.