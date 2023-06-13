Mariah Carey set to host Hip-Hop anniversary celebration at Madison Square Garden

To mark the upcoming 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Hot 97, the iconic New York rap station, has announced its own commemoration at Madison Square Garden.

Hot 97's event, slated for September 15, aims to highlight the impact of hip-hop through artists from different genres.

Hosted by Mariah Carey and Maxwell, the show will feature performances by Wu-Tang Clan, Mary J. Blige, EPMD, Tyrese, Sean Paul, and DJ Funkmaster Flex from Hot 97.

While the Wu-Tang Clan and EPMD represent legendary rap groups, the inclusion of artists from pop, R&B, and dancehall genres showcases the diverse influence of hip-hop.

Mary J. Blige, known as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, exemplifies how hip-hop elements can transcend into R&B music, while Mariah Carey skillfully incorporated hip-hop into her mainstream pop sound. Sean Paul's involvement acknowledges the parallel evolution of dancehall and hip-hop.

However, Hot 97's lineup has drawn criticism, particularly considering the more rap-focused event taking place in the Bronx a month prior.

Despite Ghostface Killah's participation in both shows, the inclusion of artists like Tyrese raises concerns about the appropriateness of their performances for such a momentous anniversary.