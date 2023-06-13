Prince William takes his big mission to another level

King Charles III's eldest son Prince William will unveil a new initiative in his longstanding commitment to beating the challenges caused by homelessness this year.

The Prince of Wales visited a favorite charity, Centrepoint, where he opened new housing for young people on Tuesday.

Kate Middleton's husband was very excited and enthusiastic as he arrived at Reuben House, a new development that forms a key part of Centrepoint’s Independent Living Programme to combat youth homelessness.



The initiative will help young adults between 18 and 24 to live in affordable housing with rent capped at a third of the residents' take-home pay. Each person has to have a job or be in a full-time apprenticeship.



The pictures of William's visit were shared on Prince and Princess of Wales's official Twitter account with the caption: A great morning at Reuben House in Peckham, learning about @centrepointuk's Independent Living Programme supporting young people at risk of homelessness.

The future king is seen meeting some of those who had brought the project together and some of the residents who have moved into the homes.



The charity — which William teamed up with in 2005 at the beginning of his public life post-university — estimates that about 15,000 16- to 24-year-old young adults in London faced homelessness last year with 129,000 across the U.K.



Prince William spent some time in January at another organization, Depaul, that works in local communities across the U.K. to prevent and relieve the impact of homelessness on people's lives.

