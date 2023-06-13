Prince Harry's Nazi costume scandal to reemerge in The Crown's final season

Prince Harry's some controversial moves still chasing him as the Duke's Nazi costume scandal is set to reemerge in the upcoming season of The Crown.

The hit royal dram's cast and crew appeared to film scenes of the aftermath of the royal's controversial outfit choice at a costume party in 2005.

A man, in the shots taken on The Crown's set, carries newspapers with an image of Harry on the front page showing Meghan's hubby wearing a swastika band on his arm.

Luther Ford, who plays Prince Harry in the final season of the series, recreated the infamous scene for the hotly-anticipated drama.

Harry has reportedly expressed remorse over the outfit on several occasions, including releasing an apology soon after the incident.

In his memoir Spare, Harry claims his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton encouraged him to wear the Nazi uniform for the costume party.

Harry wrote in his book that Kate and William "howled with laughter" after they saw him in the ensemble.

The Duke claimed: "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said," Harry wrote after revealing that he considered wearing a pilot uniform for the "Native and Colonial"-themed costume party.

"I rented it, plus a silly mustache, and went back to the house. I tried it all on. They both howled. Worse than Willy's leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point," he said.