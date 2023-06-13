Elliot Page says director 'stroked' his 'thigh' in uncomfortable encounter

Elliot Page is reflecting upon his teenage years and harassment from a male movie director.

The actor, who claims to be 'groomed' by the filmmaker in his memoir, says he was also stroked on his thigh under the table.

“You have to make the move, I can’t,” the director told Page while “stroking [his] thigh under the table,” per Insider.

“In between takes he would talk to me about art and films … he invited me to hang out on a Saturday afternoon,” Page writes. “After a walk in the rain he grabbed me, asserting we go upstairs. Pulling me in to his body, I could feel his hard c–k against me.”

The actor adds: “He was funny and strange, and he was kind to me. We spoke about books, discussed films and obscure, depressing graphic novels,” Page wrote.

Elsewhere in the book, the actor admitted how “frequent texts" from the man "made me feel special, as did the books he gifted me.”

“A glint in his eyes made me feel seen, supported. He had a sweetness even.”