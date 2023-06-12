Royal family shares video of King Charles royal train journey North Yorkshire

King Charles III was all smiles as he enjoyed royal train journey pulled by the famous Flying Scotsman locomotive on Sunday.

The newly crowned king has been greeted by crowds in North Yorkshire after arriving on the Royal train which was pulled by the famous Flying Scotsman locomotive.



The 74-year-old looked fresh and fit as he stopped off at Pickering station, on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, to meet those involved with the loco as it marks its centenary.

Royal family also shared the adorable video of King Charles on their official social media accounts, captioning: "What a wonderful way to arrive into Pickering!

"In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Flying Scotsman, the famous engine pulled the Royal Train as The King arrived at @NYMR."

Later, the Buckingham Palace shared another post to "thank to everyone who welcomed The King to Pickering today!"



Taking to Instagram the royal family wrote: "In this North Yorkshire Market Town, His Majesty had the chance to celebrate 50 years of @northyorkshiremoorsrailway, sample some local produce, and learnt more about the town’s history. There was a special start to the visit, as His Majesty’s train arrived in the station being pulled by the Flying Scotsman - read more on our website."

The newly-crowned King spent time with people on the platform before moving to the town's square to meet shop owners. He even greeted some by shaking hands.



The volunteer-run heritage railway is also celebrating its 50th anniversary.



As per details, the 70ft (21m) long locomotive was one of Sir Nigel Gresley's A1 Class locomotives and is now considered one of the most famous in the world.

It is to mention here that the Flying Scotsman was retired from regular service in 1963 after covering at least two million miles during its service on Britain's railway network.

It was officially the first locomotive to reach 100mph (161 km/h) and on 24 February this year it marked 100 years since it entered service.

Chris Cubitt, the Flying Scotsman's driver, said the King had "enjoyed the trip. He's a regular because he has been here before when he opened the station in 2000. He's on his way to Scarborough now through my village. I invited him in for tea, but he said he couldn't come."