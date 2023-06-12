Priyanka Chopra holds special Puja on dad's death anniversary

Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra performed a heartfelt puja ceremony in Los Angeles on the anniversary of her father's death. The renowned actress shared pictures of the puja and her family on her Instagram story.

Joined by her daughter, Malti Marie, Priyanka honoured the memory of her late father, Dr. Ashok Chopra.

In the photos, Malti could be seen donning a beautiful pink lehenga designed by Pooja Rajpal Jaggi. Priyanka playfully teased her daughter for discovering her belly button while dressed in the elegant attire.

Another photo showcased Malti picking up flowers from the floor during the puja, with Priyanka expressing, "Puja time. Miss you Nana."



One of the pictures captured PeeCee's daughter standing before a photograph of her grandfather, prompting the actress to write, "Miss u dad." The toddler looked adorable in a printed dress.

Dr. Ashok Chopra valiantly battled cancer for an extended period and passed away in 2013 at the age of 62. As his devoted daughter, Priyanka has always been open about their special bond, even going so far as to tattoo "Daddy's little girl" on her wrists.



Priyanka Chopra married singer Nick Jonas in 2018, and in January 2022, they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Jonas through surrogacy.

Regarding her professional endeavors, Priyanka was last seen in the Russo Brothers' production Citadel, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The series centers around two agents of the global spy agency, Citadel.

Simultaneously, Priyanka is filming her upcoming Hollywood movie, Heads of State, where she will share the screen with John Cena and Idris Elba.