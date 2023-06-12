J. Harrison Ghee, Alex Newell create history at the Tony Awards

Actors J. Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell have achieved a historic milestone at this year's Tony Awards, marking the first time openly nonbinary performers have won acting awards.

Ghee received the lead actor (musical) prize for their portrayal of Jerry/Daphne in Casey Nicholaw's Some Like It Hot, while Newell took home the featured actor (musical) trophy for their role as Lulu in Jack O'Brien's Shucked.

Ghee expressed gratitude for their upbringing and the belief that their talents were meant to make a difference in the world, dedicating their win to all trans, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming individuals who were told they couldn't be seen or be themselves. They credited Some Like It Hot for challenging such limitations.

In a Variety interview, Ghee discussed their decision to submit as a lead actor at the Tonys and this year's Primetime Emmys for their performance in Fox's anthology series Accused. They emphasized that acting is not a gendered profession to them and appreciated being given the choice of how they wanted to be recognized. Ghee viewed their decision as an act of confidence and intentionality in their work.

Newell, in their acceptance speech, expressed gratitude to Broadway for acknowledging their presence and success despite being a queer, non-binary, fat, Black individual from Massachusetts. They encouraged anyone who doubts their own abilities to realize that they can achieve anything they set their minds to.

In another interview with Variety, Newell explained their choice to compete in the supporting actor category, basing their decision on the gender-neutral nature of the term "actor." They stated that acting transcends gender and described it as an art form without limitations.

Shucked, featuring music and lyrics by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally and a book by Robert Horn, premiered on April 4 at the Nederlander Theatre.

Despite the lack of a script due to a deal, the 76th Tony Awards were able to proceed, allowing viewers to witness host Ariana DeBose's improvisational skills alongside her singing and dancing talents.