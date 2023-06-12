Selena Gomez deletes Instagram post amidst brand controversy

Selena Gomez faced backlash for wearing controversial brand, leading to the deletion of her Instagram post

Selena Gomez has apparently deleted her most recent Instagram post following backlash from fans regarding her choice of attire from a controversial brand.

To provide some context, a few days ago, the 30-year-old singer took to Instagram and shared several photos of herself enjoying ice cream with a friend.

In the pictures, she was seen wearing a grey Balenciaga sweatshirt paired with blue denim shorts and white sneakers. Her hair was styled in a high ponytail, and she accessorized with delicate golden earrings.

Selena and her friend were photographed sitting outdoors in chairs, savoring their ice cream. The caption of the post read, "Ice cream chillin'."

Immediately after Selena posted the photos, fans took to the comments section to voice their concerns about the singer's choice of clothing.

One fan remarked, "So, it seems you're okay with endorsing child exploitation by wearing your Balenciaga sweatshirt." Another user's comment stated, "Promoting a brand associated with pedophiles, just like Kim K. This is deeply wrong and sad. I thought you were different."

Another user wrote, "You, who were once the youngest UNICEF ambassador and have been a strong advocate for children, should not support BALENCIAGA (crying emoji)."

Yet, a fourth person expressed disappointment, stating, "I used to think highly of you, but now I see your true malicious nature (thumbs down emoji). Do you know that this brand endorses pedophilia? I am so profoundly disappointed in you (sad emoji)."

There were also individuals who defended the singer. Some pointed out that the photos were not recent but rather old, while others argued that wearing a brand does not necessarily imply support for its practices.

At present, the aforementioned post is no longer visible on Selena Gomez's Instagram page. It appears that the singer removed it after facing scrutiny from internet users.

For those unaware, Balenciaga faced criticism last November for its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which featured two children posing with teddy bears while wearing bondage-inspired attire.

Moreover, the advertising campaign reportedly included excerpts from court documents related to a child sexual abuse case.