Here’s why Britney Spears welcomed her estranged mother back into her life

Britney Spears allowed her mother Lynne Spears back into her life despite estrangement because she knew the 68-year-old had her best interest at heart unlike her father Jamie Spears.

An insider told In Touch Weekly that the Hold Me Closer singer is still haunted by her 13-year conservatorship which stole “years of her life” from her.

“Britney remains traumatized by the restrictions of the conservatorship that Jamie put in place. Years of her life were stolen from her," the insider said.

"She’s convinced that millions are unaccounted for," said the source referring to her lawyers’ claim that $36 million of her hard earned money was siphoned during the conservatorship.

"But she knows that unlike her father, her mother wants what’s best for her, and that’s why she let Lynne back into her life after all these years,” the insider added.

Last month, the popstar met her mother after three years amid rift with her family because of the legal binding she was put into due to her father.

“My sweet mama showed up at my doorstep yesterday after three years… with family there’s always things that need to be worked out,” Spears revealed on Instagram.

She added, “After being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things right!”

The reunion came after Spears received a public apology from her mother for any “pain” that she endured during the 13 years of her life.

In her post, Lynne even asked the singer to unblock her on her social media accounts so she could directly talk to her.