Britney Spears family drama continues unabated

Britney Spears ex-husband denied giving any 'meth' statement

Britney Spears's former husband Kevin Federline allegedly stated that he was concerned for her as he believed she is hooked to drugs.

Later, the megastar reacted on Instagram and dismiss the accusations while reflecting on her chequered relationship with two sons.

"The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad ... This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn't make any sense to me for them to be saying that,” she said.



“It makes me sad because I tried so hard to make things nice for you and it was never good enough. So you guys go behind my back and talk about me … it breaks my heart and the news is so low."

"Hopefully it is just the news being hateful and Kevin nor Preston said any of those things," the 41-year-old believed.

However, a twist came when Federline allegedly walked back on his Daily Mail interview where he aired his concerns about the rockstar on drugs.

“I fear she's on meth — I've been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up. ... It's terrifying. She is the mother of my boys," journalist Daphne Barak quoted the 45-year-old.

The rapper clarified his position on Instagram, adding that the reporting is "false" and "repulsive" and said it "saddens" his family.

"[The] lies and attempts to exploit minors is clickbait and another repulsive example of where, unfortunately, certain journalism has sunk today," he penned