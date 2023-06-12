Taylor Swift talks being ‘insanely nervous’ to perform at massive Detroit venue

Taylor Swift just wrapped her two nights in Detroit as part of her elaborate Eras Tour celebrating her hit catalogue and the most recently released, Midnights album.

The Grammy-winning artist shared her excitement and joy of performing at the Detroit venue for the first time since 2006.

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, June 11th, 2023, the Anti-Hero hitmaker gushed over the shows in the caption accompanying the carousel of highlights.

“Ahhhhh Detroit that was so much fun!!” wrote Swift.

“First time I performed at Ford Field was singing the anthem there in 2006 and I remember thinking it felt impossible for a place to be that big, I was sooo insanely nervous - Thanks to those crowds this weekend for your endless energy and extremely loud scream-singing, you made us feel right at home.”

She then, gave a shout-out to her next stop, “See you very soon Pittsburgh”

Playing under a roof, of course, meant Swift and company didn’t have to deal with weather issues like they did in Nashville, although it was a pleasant late spring day in Detroit. It also limited the chance she’d swallow any flying insects, like she did in Chicago, via Billboard.

Swift, per usual, explained to the Detroit crowd her idea of playing surprise solo songs each night — and not repeating them throughout the tour.

The outlet reported the singer welcomed two more new arrivals to the Eras Tour roster, starting with Haunted from 2010’s Speak Now, played on acoustic guitar and preceded with a plug for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), arriving on July 7. She followed on piano with I Almost Do from Red, its first time in the set since 2013.