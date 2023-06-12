Taylor Swift wins hearts with 'generous' donations

Taylor Swift once again proved her magnanimity in her Eras Tour Detriot performance, she took time to dole out donations to Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan.
The food bank took to Facebook to thank the musician for the generous donation on Friday by sharing the 33-year-old quote, "No matter what happens in life, be good to people."
"These words ring true today with Taylor's surprise donation to Gleaners during her #TSTheErasTour stop in #Detroit," the social media post continued. "Thank you for making an impact & empowering kids and families with nutritious food!"
However, the amount of crooner donation was unclear as a report in Detroit Free Press described it as “generous."
“Taylor Swift’s support of food banks across the country comes at such a critical time for so many emergency food providers — when resources are down and need is up,” Kristin Sokul, Gleaners rep said.
“Her generosity goes beyond dollars for meals," adding, "The space in her heart will empower households across Southeast Michigan to live happier, healthier lives and elevate the important issue of food security so others who have the ability to help can be inspired by her example. The entire Gleaners team is so grateful for this incredible gift.”
