Blackpink's Jennie forced to leave Melbourne concert midway due to ill health

Blackpink member Jennie left a concert in Melbourne, Australia midway due to health issues, leaving fans concerned for her well-being.

The singer is currently on her Born Pink Tour, performing across the world. Shortly after her early departure, her agency, YG Entertainment, issued a statement on her behalf, expressing her apologies and explaining the situation.

In the statement released on WeVerse, YG Entertainment acknowledged the unfortunate turn of events. They stated that during the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN MELBOURNE concert on June 11th, Jennie was unable to continue performing until the end due to her poor condition.

The agency expressed their regret to the fans who had supported BLACKPINK and attended the concert, and they requested understanding during this time.

Jennie, who initially intended to persevere and complete the performance, followed the advice of medical staff present at the venue and prioritised rest and stability.

Concerned fans flooded social media with messages of support and well-wishes for Jennie's health. Admirers expressed their unwavering support and eagerly anticipated Jennie's return to the stage, eager to witness her radiant smile once more.

Prior to her health setback, Jennie had recently made appearances in various high-profile events. She was featured on the new HBO show, The Idol, where she portrayed a pop star alongside renowned artists such as The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp.

Additionally, she attended the Cannes Film Festival to promote the series. Furthermore, she joined Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra, and Zendaya as a brand ambassador for Bulgari at an event in Venice.